A former model named Cubana Lust has been turning heads but not because of her stunning looks.

Cubana Lust, born Yolanda Mayrin Cuellar, rose to stardom as an internet model thanks to WorldStarHipHop.com. She is also considered one of the first Instagram models before it became an actual career. New photos of her have hit the web. This time, she’s in front of the camera posing for a mugshot.

Cuellar was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for trespassing on July 15, 2022 according to jail records. Someone named Alex Lorenzo tweeted that Cuellar had been breaking into his property for quite some time now.

“It was my property that #Cubanalust kept breaking into,” they said on Twitter. “It’s in Fort Lauderdale. We are planning on knocking it down and building new townhouses. @cubanalust broke into the property on several occasions. The police in Fort Laudy already knew her by name. Her living conditions.”

There are unconfirmed reports that Cuellar has been struggling with drug addiction and has been arrested multiple times for over the past six years. Reported charges include possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Other mugshots of the 38-year-old have been circulating online as well.

During her heyday, Cuellar graced magazines like King, Smooth, Black Men, Show and Straight Stuntin’. She also became an adult film star.

Her alleged mugshot has garnered sympathy from many online who remembered her from when she was at the top of her game.

“Damn, Cubana Lust! Don’t talk about her, help her!,” one person tweeted. “Never kick a person when they’re down. Everyone of us are just one stroke of bad luck away from hitting our rock bottom. Remember, our entire situation can change in the blink of an eye.”

Someone else wrote, “This is really sad. I remember her from music videos & stuff in the early 2000s. She was sooo pretty. She is only 38 & looks 58. Drugs will ruin you. Hopefully she gets help!”

