MadameNoire Featured Video

Several hours after Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal went on Instagram to put him on display for cheating during a duration of their marriage.

The 42-year-old R&B singer who was alleged to have cheated by Renay, 36, on Instagram, released a statement on Twitter. Ne-yo tweeted, wishing to keep their martial issues private.

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.” — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) July 31, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stating, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

On Sunday, July 31, Crystal put the artist on blast for being with women who “sell their bodies to him unprotected.” This comes shockingly as the couple renewed their vows almost four months ago.

The artist then re-posted on his Instagram story a reel stating, “Even if you hear a bad story about me, first understand there was a time I was good to those people, but they won’t tell you that.”

In 2016, Ne-Yo and Crystal were wed in a ceremony outside of Los Angeles. Ne-Yo had filed for divorce in 2020. The COVID-19 epidemic, however, prompted to the couple’s eventual reconciliation.

The couple share three children together: sons Shaffer Jr., 6, and Roman, 3, and daughter Isabella, whom they welcomed in June 2021. Ne-Yo has two kids from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw: daughter Madilyn, 11, and son Mason, 10.

RELATED CONTENT: Crystal Smith Responds After People Brought Up Monyetta Burning Her Tubes For Ne-Yo On Her Pregnancy Announcement