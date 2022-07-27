MadameNoire Featured Video

Local authorities have many questions after women opened fire in a terminal inside Dallas, Texas’ Love Field Airport on July 25.

According to details released by authorities on 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, the shooter has a record including several arrests and being deemed unfit to stand on trial.

In addition, Odufuwa has reportedly referred to herself in affidavits as “God’s prophet” and claimed she’s married to R&B singer Chris Brown.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia also shared in a news conference on July 26 that “Odufuwa has been legally prohibited from possessing a firearm since August 2018,” according to NBC Dallas.

Odufuwa’s records since 2016 include incidents of a traffic warrant, a bank robbery, and arson.

Other charges include criminal trespassing and false reporting, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Outlets detail that Odufuwa was evaluated or referred to seek mental health treatment following several of her respective arrests.

The Dallas Shooting

Garcia shared that an Uber driver dropped off Odufuwa at Love Field Airport at around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Witnesses claim the woman “began talking about her marriage, incarceration and made threats to blow up the airport,” NBC Dallas reports.

RELATED CONTENT: “Baltimore Woman Allegedly Shoots Husband Over Child Molestation Claims At Her Daycare”

Airport surveillance footage recorded Odufuwa pointing her gun to the ceiling before she fired shots.

A police officer on the scene shot Odufuwa and struck her multiple times after she pointed her weapon at a bystander and refused to drop her gun.

Play

She was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital and is now in stable condition after surgery, according to the outlet.

As of now, local police have charged Odufuwa with aggravated assault against a public servant.

While no information has been gathered yet about her motive, Garcia shared that Odufuwa may face federal charges.

RELATED CONTENT: Jilted Boyfriend Charged With Fatally Shooting His Ex’s 9-Year-Old Daughter After Breakup