MadameNoire Featured Video

A Baltimore woman is in police custody after allegedly shooting her husband and causing a standoff with authorities at The Mandarin Hotel in Southwest Washington, D.C.

Shanteari Weems reportedly shot her husband over her allegation that he is “a child molester” who was sexually abusing children at her daycare.

A police spokesperson detailed that the incident began at the hotel around 7:40 p.m. on July 21, WUSA 9 reports.

At least one gunshot was fired, and Weems was barricaded in a hotel room on the eighth floor with her wounded husband when police arrived.

The outlet reports the victim was “conscious and breathing” after being shot.

Authorities detailed that the barricade situation ended shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police recovered two guns, two shell casings and a notebook from the hotel room as evidence.

Case reports reviewed by WTOP News highlight that before authorities forced their entry into the hotel room, Weems told police, “If you come in, I’m going to shoot myself.”

The confiscated notebook allegedly included handwritten documents with phrases that read, “I’m going to shoot (the victim), but not kill him,” “I’m going to paralyze you,” and “My only regret is that I didn’t put a bullet in your head.”

In one letter, the author apologized to the daycare’s children, referred to them as “babies,” and expressed, “I didn’t know.”

Weems, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, told police that children, parents and teachers alerted her about the alleged abuse.

Baltimore’s Sgt. Gladys Brown Speaks Out

“Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington, D.C.,” Brown said in the statement. “Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted.”

Weems was arrested on charges of assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and other gun-related counts.

The owner’s daycare is closed as police continue their investigation, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Weems’ husband is recovering from his injuries, CBS News reports.

RELATED CONTENT: “Texas Mother Gets 30 Years In Prison For Marrying Off Young Daughter To 47 Year Old Man”