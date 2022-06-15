MadameNoire Featured Video

A devastating story is developing out of Houston.

On June 13, a 9-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head during a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex near the Heights area.

Authorities have identified the shooter as 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, the ex-boyfriend of the young girl’s mother. According to ABC 13, the devastating shooting occurred after an argument. Jones allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend twice in the shoulder, just before finding the 9-year-old child in a separate room and killing her.

Two other children were present during the chilling shooting. Thankfully they were unharmed. The young girl’s mother is also expected to make a full recovery.

According to officials, Jones fled the scene in a dark-colored Camaro after the incident but was later arrested. He’s currently being held on capital murder charges.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been arrested. Court records show that he has an extensive criminal past. Jones was recently arrested for “making terroristic threats and violating the terms of his bond,” ABC 13 notes.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to help the family with funeral arrangements.

The young girl’s cold blood murder comes almost 24 hours after Houston was rocked by another fatal shooting involving a 7-year-old boy.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the young boy was shot and killed while he was lying in bed on the night of June 12. Authorities believe it was a drive-by shooting, PEOPLE noted.

The gunfire erupted around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday while the young boy and his family were inside their trailer park home near the Cloverleaf area outside of Houston. Police said a number of shots were fired from a “white or grey sedan” that drove past the family’s home. Sadly, the young boy was struck in the chest during the senseless shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said it’s unclear as to whether the family was targeted. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released a statement following the two shooting incidents which you can read below.

