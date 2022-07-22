MadameNoire Featured Video

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media.

The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.

“This breaks all the sociological order of the culture we are living in now. Because we are raising up women to be men,” said Jakes.

“And you are not applauded for your femininity,” the pastor continued, speaking to his female congregation. “You are applauded in the contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful [and] possessive you are. And you’re climbing the corporate ladder, but we are losing our families.”

“I know you can buy your own car. I know you can buy your own house. But until you create a need that I can pour into, I have no place in your life. So stop coming home bragging to me about how much you don’t need me, and wonder why I shy away,” Jakes added, offering his version of the male perspective.

Titled “Real Men Pour In,” the hour-long sermon has almost 620,000 views on YouTube.

Social Media’s Response

Many internet users have been sharing their disapproving opinions on Jakes’ Father’s Day sermon since clips of the message have recently circulated online.

Since many in the Black church community revere Jakes as a pillar of faith, some Black women feel his message is targeted, irresponsible and misguided.

On Instagram, underneath a clip of Jakes’ sermon, Unfit Christian founder Danyelle Thomas penned: “Between Kim Burrell the Pulpit Bully and TD Jakes mouth breathin’ into the mic to call Black women masculine, I’m exhausted.”

“Y’all still asking women to shrink. Still preaching to us as the problem AND problem solvers. Still shackling misogynoir to virtuous womanhood and calling it God’s word,” Thomas continued. “Y’all still preaching and singing bout love but not living or leaning into it for real. We still letting riffs, runs, and cadence tickle our emotions as ‘the gift comes without repentance’ for folks really doing harm in Jesus’ name.”

“At this rate, the Black Church will die by its own hand. What a disappointment,” her post ended.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kim Burrell Apologizes For Her Viral Church Sermon Joking About People Being ‘Broke’ And ‘Ugly'”

See Twitter’s Reactions To T.D. Jakes’ Sermon Below