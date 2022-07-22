The internet is reeling over a church sermon in which singer Kim Burrell referred to people as “broke” and “ugly.”
Online users have been hitting Burrell, 49, with big backlash since a clip of her speaking at a Brian Carn’s Kingdom City Church location over the weekend has gone viral.
Despite being in the house of the Lord, Burrell joked about people’s appearances, finances and living situations in what social media users feel is an un-Christian way.
“Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?” Burrell said through laughs. “It’s not about status or material things. It’s just about choices.”
More controversially, the singer then mentioned “walking by faith” while being maskless during the pandemic and Paycheck Protection Program loans.
“We’re at church. Thank God we’re here. Those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine — we’re under the Lord. God is good…”
“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to meet each other when y’all invite me to come to your church. I’m not as expensive as I seem. I don’t know, maybe you got a little left from your PPP loan. Prayer, praise and power, you understand. Amen.”
The singer discussed how the truth can be uncomfortable to hear elsewhere in the sermon.
“Because who likes to be told you’re just ugly? No one likes to be told that,” Burrell said. “Especially when they have realized it, all right. Most don’t get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves… I haven’t chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here’s to you.”
Kim Burrell’s Apology
In response to the backlash she’s been facing over her recent comments, Burrell posted an apology video on Instagram on July 13.
The video message came after Burrell posted a statement since deleted from her social media, Distractify details.
“As a Kingdom citizen, and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest, can be offensive,” Burrell reportedly wrote.
“My intention is never to hurt anyone, but to spread love, laughter and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song,” she continued. “If anyone was offended, I can sincerely say I apologize. With that being said, the irony in this is that those who are criticizing my statement are displaying the very thing they have accused me of however, it’s not been humorous, or in jest.”
“My image has been used in multiple places and false statements and narratives have been created,” the singer added. “The punitive damages for some are quite lofty. Please be mindful of what is both written and said (via video) about me especially if it contains untruths. Slander and defamation are not taken lightly especially if it affects my name, image or brand.”
Burrell concluded: “Those pages wherein vile comments and false narratives have been created have been noted, reported, and hopefully silenced. Again, I will apologize if anyone thought that my humor was malicious, but I will not under any circumstance tolerate harassment, slander, or for my character to be defamed. Best to all.”
