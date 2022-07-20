MadameNoire Featured Video

Dear Ashley,

My boyfriend and I have been together for 3 years and our sex life has been pretty good. A few days ago, he opened up that he is interested in having a threesome but not with a girl. He wants us to have a threesome with another man. My boyfriend is straight, so I was very confused and asked him to explain. He basically said he wants to watch, and also participate while another man is having sex with me. I’m not really sure what to think, I don’t know if I should do it or not. Any advice?

Yours Truly,

Maybe Seeking A Third Party







Dear Seeking A Third Party,

Girl, you won the damn lottery and don’t even know it. Your man is giving you the threesome of many women’s dreams without you having to ask for it—and you want to know if you should do it or not? Sis, if you don’t go find you another man like yesterday. The more important question is where exactly did you find your boyfriend? I’m asking for a friend and that friend is me. I need to know because there may be others like him wherever you grabbed him from. I have waited all my life for a man to ask me for a male-male-female (MMF) threesome and here you are looking a gifted horse in the mouth. This is not why the savior died, Sisd. He didn’t die for us to block our blessings.

All jokes aside, your boyfriend is totally fine with you having sex with another man. The only question left to ask here is, are you? If you are not into threesomes or don’t want to have sex with another man, then dont—no matter how much of a great experience I or your boyfriend thinks it will be. Threesomes like with any other sexual experience should be something both parties want to do. But, if you are slightly intrigued about having a MMF threesome then in the words of my favorite uncle Luther Campbell “pop, pop that pussy, pop, pop that pussy!”

Once you decide to have a threesome, you and your boyfriend need to sit down and have a discussion about boundaries and do’s and don’ts. This is a new experience for both of you, don’t go into it blindly. Talk about your expectations and hard no(s). Threesomes have limits too. So it’s important to proceed slowly, listen carefully and pay attention to everyone’s needs. But whatever you do, don’t block this kinky blessing!

Dear Ashley is a weekly sex column where Sexpert Ashley Cobb answers your intimate questions. Nothing is off-limits! Have a sex question, Ashley, “Your Favorite Friend In Filth,” has an answer. Email Ashley at ashley@sexwithashley.com

Ashley Cobb is the millennial microphone that brings the conversation of Black women’s pleasure to the forefront. Creator of digital platform Gossip And Gasms, her work and words have been featured in Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health, Shape Magazine, Business Insider, and Huffington Post. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter via @sexwithashley