AJ Johnson had the time of her life for her 50th birthday. The Life Therapy host shared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service that while vacationing in St. Bart’s for her birthday she had a threesome for the first time with two men. While Johnson and the hosts were on the topic of threesomes between one woman and two men, she dropped the bomb.

“Honestly, I’ve only done that — two men,” she said. “They traded off. They were friends and they traded off. It was the best 50th birthday ever. It was never like them together. They were flip-flopping me and it was like, oh my goodness. It was like doing the salsa with two guys at the same time. Just romantic and sexy and never intertwined, but at the same time it was two.”

She said the two men were friends who were from France and when they were having a night out on the town, she decided to have a night she would never forget. Johnson said they were fueled by café patron, which made it an even better experience.

“It was so effortless and so sexy but sexy not in a sexual way,” the House Party star added. “It was sensual. They were very gentle. They treated me like I was a queen. It wasn’t freaky. It wasn’t like an Internet porn site crap. It was just very sensual, sexy and romantic.”

Thankfully, the morning after wasn’t awkward at all. The three of them even had another ménage à trois before their farewell.

“We all went to breakfast and it was like three friends that hung out and had a good time,” the 58-year-old continued. “It was weird because it was not like I was into that. I had never done it before but it was happy birthday to me. As it was happening I was like, ‘This is happening. This is actually happening’…Then I just kind of relaxed and let it happen. The next morning we were like the three musketeers. I was like, ‘So what time tonight?’”

Watch her full interview below.