“I’m Not Stepping Off My Throne To Address No Bum:” Trina Responds To Khia’s Challenge To A Verzuz Battle

Khia is gon’ Khia. Even in the midst of a national health crisis. In an April video clip, which recently began to make its rounds on social media, the “My Neck, My Back” singer took aim at fellow Florida rapper Trina. The attack began when she was asked whether or not she would be interested in participating in a Verzuz battle with Trina.

“Who wanna try me like that?” Khia responded. “I got 20 to 85 hits to put on your a–.”

She then went on to make disparaging remarks about the “Da Baddest B-tch” rapper behind her feud on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” with co-star Nikki Natural — including that she’s “cursed” for not birthing biological children.

“Why she messing with that little young a– girl and she’s 49 years old?” Khia questioned. “I don’t know why she on TV still acting like she’s the baddest b-tch the way she looking.”

She went on:

“That girl is more woman than you, b-tch!”

Trina briefly addressed Khia’s comments and the invitation to a battle on “The Trick n’ Trina Morning Show” and simply put, she doesn’t see Khia as worthy of a battling her.

“Everybody knows me, I’m a queen. This is called royalty over here,” Trina said. “I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that’s not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything. So when you girls or whatever you want to be are calling my name talking ’bout you want to battle, make sure you have 10 hits.”

Trina went on:

“Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you’re on my level if you think you can go toe-to-toe with me because you cannot. Let’s make that very clear. I will not address you scumbags. You are beneath me and you always will be. Please make sure you understand that.”

Well, that’s that.