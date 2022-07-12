MadameNoire Featured Video

O’Ryan has the internet buzzing. The Los Angeles native, who is known for being Omarion’s brother, took his talents to OnlyFans and is letting it all hang out. So far, his page only has six posts but has garnered 910 likes. If you want to subscribe to his page it costs $12 a month.

Twitter fingers have been going crazy since O’Ryan launched his OnlyFans. It’s safe to say that the 35-year-old is well endowed. This is sure to help him stack his cash.

According to a study by MrQ, OnlyFans content creators can make hundreds of thousands more than the average worker. Their study showed that the top OnlyFans creator, Gem101, makes $3.1 million a month and has a salary of $29.4 million. KeepItInTheFamily, who comes in 10th place among top creators, brings in $804,000 which adds up to $7.7 million a year. This is more than a doctor, lawyer, architect and psychologist will make over a 20-year career, the study showed. This is surely disheartening for the average worker considering the costs of their education outnumbers their salary.

Subscriptions haven’t slowed down due to inflation either. while Netflix saw a massive decline in subscriptions, OnlyFans is unbothered.

“We’re not experiencing that slowdown,” Keily Blair, OnlyFans’ chief strategy and operations officer, said at the Money 20/20 fintech conference in Amsterdam CNBC reported.

Only the top content creators rake in millions on that platform. The study noted that the average creator makes on $180 a month. With O’Ryan having such great assets, he is sure to soar to the top.

Being fine isn’t his only talent though. Many may not recall but O’Ryan released his debut self-titled album back in 2004. His singles included “I’m Coming” and “Take It Slow.” In 2021, he returned to music and released his single “Days.”

Take a look at the tweets below. If you’re interested in his account, click here.