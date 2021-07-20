MadameNoire Featured Video

More than a year after his death, rapper Pop Smoke’s mother Audrey Jackson reflected on what’s life been like since she buried her 20-year-old son.

During a visit to the Angie Martinez Show on Power 105.1, she said that even though she still hasn’t listened to his debut album, she was able to sit through his latest posthumous album, Faith.

“With the new album it’s easier to hear his voice,” Jackson shared. “I don’t know if it’s because time has passed or he does sound different on this. His sound, his style, it’s different.”

Jackson also discussed whether she felt justice was served regarding the catching of his killers.

“They’re off the streets, they’ve been caught,” she said. “They need to serve some time. Throwing them under the jail isn’t going to bring him back, taking their lives isn’t going to bring him back but as long as there’s a real consequence.”

The “Hello” rapper’s brother, Obasi Jackson, was also there during the interview and spoke about his little brother’s business plans outside of music.

“He made sure that when he got here, he had things in place, LLC, whatever,” he said. “You wanna do fashion, you want to do restaurants, you wanna do all that stuff. He had a business mind.”

Pop Smoke was killed on February 19, 2020 during a home invasion while he was staying at a Hollywood Hills mansion. The four suspects were all teenagers, aged 15, 16, 18 and 19 at the time. According to a news release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers were charged with murder with the special circumstance last year. The other two suspects’ case is being handled in juvenile court. The New York Daily News reported that the Canarsie-born rapper was fatally shot by the 15-year-old.

Watch the interview below.