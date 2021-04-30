MadameNoire Featured Video

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michael B. Jordan shared that he invited Lauren London to star alongside him in Without Remorse because he thought it might be therapeutic for the actress, who is still mourning the loss of her partner, Nipsey Hussle. London plays the pregnant wife of Jordan’s character, Pam, who is killed.

“I felt like, you know, acting is sometimes a release, to be able to express yourself in a way that you normally can’t in other situations, and I felt like, specific to this character and their relationship on screen, it felt like it was an opportunity that — if she was up to it — that could be something for her to let some of that out,” he said.

The actor went on to say that he also hoped to draw from London’s experience as he attempted to tap into the loss his character experiences in the film.

“And [it was an opportunity] even for me, selfishly as an actor, to help me understand what I was going through, as the character. So, she helped me out a lot in this and helped me wrap my brain around what that felt like… and how to channel that in a real way,” said Jordan. “And also, we missed her. If this could be a start or, you know, a place to springboard and launch her back into what she does so well, I wanted to extend that to somebody that I cared about.”

As previously reported, Without Remorse is London’s first film project since Nipsey passed away in 2019. Prior to accepting this role, she wondered if she’d ever return to acting.

“Getting back to work was more than just being anxious because I wasn’t working. It was really a stand on, will I work again? Do I want to work? Who am I now? Is this where I still belong? Do I still hold space here? Should I?” she revealed during an interview with Essence.