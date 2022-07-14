MadameNoire Featured Video

Styles P is being praised for intervening when Yonkers police slammed an unarmed Black woman to the ground during an arrest. While another woman recorded, The LOX rep is seen telling the woman to loosen up before an officer told him to back up. Styles P put his hands up to show he had no violent intent but it didn’t keep him from confronting the officer.

“You slammed a girl for no reason!,” he screamed at the officer.

He also told them that since they weren’t from that area that they were scared of Black people. The Yonkers native was also heard criticizing the officer having his hand on his gun before the unarmed woman was slammed to the ground.

While we ain’t mad at Styles P, he’s a bit upset with himself. In an Instagram video, he explained that he sent the wrong message to the youth by approaching the police.

“On behalf of all young Black people who seen the video, I was wrong because you have to be careful with what you do and how you speak out here because we’re all at danger,” he said. “But we also gotta kinda step up when we see s*** being done wrong. I definitely should’ve delegated it better and usually, I actually do delegate it better. To be honest with you, I go through that a lot, but most of the time, it turns out in a positive manner, so there’s never going to be footage of it.”

He added that he doesn’t want the police terminated. Instead, he just wants them to do better while policing the community.

“I don’t want to see the cops fired,” he continued. “I don’t want to see the cops lose their job, lose their lifeline,” he continued. “I want to see them be able to delegate where they at. I don’t actually blame them so much. I gotta blame the system.”

As a Black woman, it was comforting to see Styles P come to the woman’s aid. Though there wasn’t much he could do he spoke up for her. Styles P intervened so he could protect her in the only way he could in that moment. He saw a Black woman being wronged and he didn’t hesitate to step in. While he thinks he didn’t set the best example, I feel he is setting the bar.