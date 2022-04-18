MadameNoire Featured Video

The community in Bridgeport, Connecticut was rocked by the mysterious deaths of both Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls, two Black women who were found dead within the same week by authorities. Both families claim Bridgeport Police Department failed to report the two victims’ deaths in a timely manner. Now, lawmakers in the state are working fast to pass a new bill that would hold officers accountable for misreporting future crime investigations.

What is the House Bill 5349?

On April 6, House Bill 5349 was presented to the legislature judiciary committee, a bill that would require police to notify the family of a deceased person within 24 hours of identification. If officers failed to adhere to the new measure they would have to support their decision with sufficient evidence and reasoning. Failure to do so would result in a subsequent investigation by the state inspector general, an agency that reviews investigations for police misconduct. If an officer is found in violation, their badge and certification would be revoked.

“This is such a basic concept that we think should take place in the state of Connecticut to ensure human dignity, we want to make sure that the family is treated with a delicacy in a delicate situation that it deserves,” Sen. Dennis Bradley, a co-sponsor of the bill, told judiciary committee members during the public hearing earlier this month, according to WVIT. “This piece of legislation, although at its first glance sounds pretty fundamental, will be monumental to ensure that we make a bridge between police departments and families.”

State Senator Gary Winfield echoed a similar sentiment.

“A lot of people, when we pass this bill, will be better for the work that you’ve done and I extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to the families,” he said during the meeting.

Questions still remain about Lauren Smith-Fields’ Death

People are still searching for answers as to why Bridgeport Police detectives failed to report the deaths of both Smith-Fields and Rawls back in December 2021. Smith-Fields, a 23-year-old college student, was found dead in her apartment on Dec. 13, following a Bumble date with 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain. The Connecticut man notified authorities shortly after he discovered the young college student lying unconscious and bleeding from the nose the morning after their first date.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lauren’s mother, Shantell Fields, said she grew nervous after she tried to contact her daughter for hours with no reply. The concerned mother decided to conduct a welfare check, but was startled when she approached her front door and found a note that read:

“If you’re looking for Lauren, call this number.”

Shantell, who was also present during the House Bill 5349 hearing, said that Lauren’s landlord was the first to notify them about her passing before state officials.

”On December 13, our family did not receive human decency, sensitivity, and common respect after the death of Lauren,” she explained.

The family also accused the Bridgeport Police Department of covering up Lauren’s investigation, as it took almost “two weeks” to collect evidence from her apartment. They claimed that they practically had to “beg” officials for further details.

“We didn’t even get a phone call, we had to search and dig and find out my daughter’s death through a fourth party,” said Everette Smith, the father of Lauren Smith-Fields. “Everyday is a challenge, it’s a delay reprieve, it’s a delay reprieve to try and understand.”

Matthew LaFountain was never detained following the young student’s death and still has not been named as a person of interest in the case. Medical examiners have since ruled Smith-Fields’ death as an accidental overdose “caused by acute intoxication” from a combination of fentanyl, prescription drugs, and alcohol.

What happened to Brenda Lee Rawls?

Rawls, 53, went to visit a male acquaintance on Dec. 11, but her family began to worry when they couldn’t contact her for almost two days. Rawls’ sisters notified the Bridgeport Police about her missing status, but their cries fell on deaf ears. Days later, the family took matters into their own hands and went to the male friend’s home to question him personally about Rawls’ whereabouts. Upon arriving, he told them that she had died in her sleep on Dec. 12, but couldn’t provide further information.

“To this day, we have not had a meeting or anything with police officers, or the police department, they have not entertained meeting with us at all, ” said Dorothy Washington, the sister of Brenda Lee Rawls. Back in February, the Farmington medical examiner’s office reported that Rawls died of a diabetes-related cardiovascular disease.

The two officers connected to the investigation of both Rawls and Smith-Fields have since been placed on administrative leave and will remain suspended until the office of internal affairs finishes its investigation. Disciplinary actions may also be taken against the Bridgeport Police detectives.

Darnell Crosland, an attorney representing both families, praises stated lawmakers for proposing House Bill 5349 and he said he believes it’s a step in the right direction toward delivering justice for both victims.

“We’re going to need to make sure that if these officers violate these bills, that they do lose their post-certification to be cops, and we are going to have to have sub-committees that make it easier for us to bring these cases of violations before the judiciary,” said Crosland.

“We have to have streamline mechanisms that we can get to the Inspector General rather easier with these cases because if we’re not we’ll be lost in the red tape, and we’ll be having a bill with no teeth,” the attorney added.

The pending bill will need to pass the judiciary committee before moving to the House and hopefully the Senate for consideration. If the legislature makes it past both branches, it with then head to Connecticut Governor Lamont’s desk for approval.

RELATED CONTENT: Oklahoma’s Abortion Bill Threatens Violators With Hefty Fines And Imprisonment