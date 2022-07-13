MadameNoire Featured Video

Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi suddenly passed away at 36, according to the How to Ruin Christmas star’s talent agency. Johannesburg-based Eye Media Artists shared the tragic news of the star’s death on Instagram on July 11. “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” the agency’s statement reads. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel.” “We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news,” the statement continued. “We thank you for the support that has been given so far and will provide further information as soon as it has been made available.” “Rest In peace @busi_lurayi,” Eye Media Artists captioned the post.

Lurayi’s Career

Lurayi was a South African actress most known for her role as Tumi Sello in Netflix’s comedic series How to Ruin Christmas.

The show debuted Season 1, The Wedding, in 2020 and initially had a three-episode run.

“Free-spirited Tumi always manages to make a mess of things,” The synopsis read. “Can she make it through this holiday family reunion without ruining it completely?”

Season 2, The Funeral, debuted on the streaming service in December 2021 with four episodes for the series’ fans to binge.

In June, Netflix announced that How to Ruin Christmas would return for the third season, The Baby Shower.

The actress won three South African Film and Television Awards over the span of her career.

Her credits include work in several TV series, including Vutha, Ses’ Top La, City Ses’la and ER.

Lurayi’s loved ones await the results of her autopsy report and the actress’ cause of death is unknown at the time of this publication.

Our thoughts, condolences and prayers are with Lurayi’s family during this difficult and grief-filled time.