Quinta Brunson is still soaking up praise thanks to her show Abbott Elementary‘s success.

Host Steve Harvey gave Brunson her flowers for creating the ABC primetime sitcom on the July 10 episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

“Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there,” said Harvey, pointing at Brunson. “I’m really proud of you, because the way you did it, you don’t even know.”

In an emotional response, nearly in tears, Brunson, 32, replied, “I’ve gotta stop crying on television. Thank you!”

Harvey then continued to voice his support of Brunson’s work during the short but special moment.

“What you’re doing is hard,” he emphasized while addressing Brunson. “Trust me, I know.”

Abbott Elementary’s Success

Harvey isn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight to compliment Brunson on Abbott Elementary‘s stellar performance in ratings and fans’ support.

Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover similarly gave Brunson her props earlier this year during a chat with the actress on The Shop podcast.

On July 12, Brunson made Emmys history.

The multi-hyphenate received three nods and is the first Black woman and youngest woman to receive comedy nominations in the acting, writing and series categories, according to Variety.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-styled series based on the lives of faculty at a Philadelphia-based elementary school.

Inspired by Brunsons’ real-life sixth-grade teacher, the show displays the comedic complications of keeping a school afloat amid budget cuts and demanding parents and students.

The ABC hit sitcom made its debut in December 2021 and quickly became the network’s darling.

In addition to Brunson, the series also stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and Lisa Ann Walter.

Stream Abbott Elementary’s first season on Hulu and the ABC app.

