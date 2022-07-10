MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Trick Daddy is once again making headlines for his unique approach to love, sex and marriage.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star recently shared that he “allows” his estranged wife Joy Young to date other men and that he refers to her lovers as his “boyfriends-in-law.”

“The only way I’ll ever get divorced [is] if my girl want me to marry her,” Trick stated on The Breakfast Club, to everyone’s confusion.

Stating his view on marriage, the rapper said, “In my mind, I’m like a Duke point guard… one and done. That’s it.”

When Angela Yee brought up that Young allegedly wants a divorce from Trick, the “Naan” rapper explained that things weren’t that simple.

“That’s what she says, but she uses my name. If she want a divorce she need to stop using my name,” Trick said with a shrug.

“Then, she going around messing with all these dudes trying to find me. I’m right here. They’ll never be me,” he continued.

After Yee highlighted that the couple has been “separated for a while,” Trick confirmed that he’s okay with him and Young having their own separate romantic relationships while remaining married.

“She going to hell with me,” Trick said about his union with Young. “[Because] that’s adultery.”

“I allow her to date,” the rapper explained. “But now, I need to start evaluating these dudes who [she] mess with ’cause these are my boyfriends and husbands-in-law — and we need to get along. [And they] need to take care of my wife. They need to do what they need to do.”

Trick’s Guidelines

“But listen, if I was messing with a married woman, I would do anything in my power so it don’t hurt her husband or it don’t get back to her husband. That’s my duty,” Trick said. “I’m not gonna be calling her phone all times of the night. I’m not gonna try to fight her.”

Moreover, the “I’m a Thug” artist said he’d deny being a side piece if his lady’s husband confronted him.

What do y’all think about the latest point of view to come out of Trick’s mouth? Sound off in the comments below.

