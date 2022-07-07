MadameNoire Featured Video

Standup comedienne Sherri Shepherd is spilling the tea on what separates her upcoming daytime talk show from past fan favorites.

“I’ve always dreamed about this,” the entertainment personality recently told People about having her own show. “I always wanted something where I could make people laugh. That’s always been my ‘Why?’ — [it’s] to make people feel good.”

While Shepherd has served as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show and held a seat as a co-host on The View, the comedienne says viewers will see a new and more dynamic side of her on Sherri.

“Going into Wendy, I did it within her format and I guess the viewers liked it because I love pop culture, but I like to find the lightness and the humor of a hot topic story,” said Shepherd.

“It literally will be everything I haven’t been able to display,” she continued, speaking of Sherri. “You only got to see snippets of what I do when I’m a guest on a talk show or when I was on The View.”

“For me it’s got to be fun, escapism,” she added. “If you’re a mother, specifically a Black mother like me, there’s something that’s always making you scared. Now they’re taking away women’s rights, it’s always something. And I feel like people want to turn on the TV and not have to think about all that. I just want to see something that’s going to make me smile and make me laugh.” “Ellen [DeGeneres] is gone, and I love Kelly Clarkson because she’s naturally authentic,” Shepherd stated, sharing her thoughts on the state of daytime TV this fall. “But people underestimate a standup comic and that’s where we come in. We create magic where there is none, and there is really nobody I think who can fill that void. But I’m here, and that’s what I’m bringing.” “They already got the budget for my wigs,” the comedienne said with a laugh. “They’re like, ‘Wait a minute — we thought Wendy had a budget, but this?!'” The hair, along with adequate space to house it all, is a necessary expense.”

Sherri And Fall 2022 Daytime TV

The announcement of Sherri’s debut came simultaneously with the revelation that The Wendy Williams show would end after its 13th season.

Coming to TV screens on September 12, Sherri will feature the comedienne in front of a live audience at New York City’s Chelsea Studios.

The series will also include its comedic host chatting about current happenings in pop culture and conducting both celebrity and human interest interviews, according to Deadline.

Daytime TV fans will also see EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson’s new show debut this fall.

Shepherd seems excited about her upcoming talk show, and she’s not the only one with success on the horizon.

