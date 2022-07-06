Tameka Raymond recently shared a tribute to her late son on social media, almost ten years following the child’s untimely passing.

The mother of four posted a video slideshow with photos of her late child set to the tune of Brady, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan and Tamia’s “Missing You.”

Raymond’s tribute was shared on July 6, the 10-year anniversary of the tragic boating incident that ultimately resulted in the child’s death.

“10 years… a million tears. It does not get easier. I will love and think of you ALL the days of my life. Missing you ❤️,” Foster penned in the caption.

“I’m ok. I remain steadfast and focused. I appreciate everyone. Thank you❤️🙏🏾,” the celebrity stylist continued.

Elsewhere in the post, Raymond encouraged her followers to donate and become involved in supporting the Kile’s World Foundation, created in memory of her beloved child.

Raymond was previously married to Usher and shares two sons with the Grammy-winning singer.

Raymond also shares another child with Ryan Glover, her first husband.

Kyle’s tragic accident occurred on Lake Lanier, which is located around an hour outside Atlanta, Georgia.

The child was left critically-injured and unresponsive after the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Despite receiving medical attention, the child ultimately passed away two weeks later due to heart failure.

Raymond discussed forgiving the man who took her son’s life and her grieving process in an interview she did last year.

“I learned that I’m stronger than I thought,” the mother of four said about her healing process. “Nothing could have ever prepared me for the cards that I’ve been dealt. I still have times where I fall apart and that’s okay. People on social media feel like they know you, and they think they know the ins and outs of your life and how you feel but they only see a fraction of what you’re going through — only what you show them.”

Raymond also sat down with MADAMENOIRE for an in-depth interview to discuss her healing which she also shared in her memoir, Here I Stand.

Our hearts go out to Raymond and her family. May her son continue to rest in perfect peace.

