

Tameka Raymond is still standing in a world that has tried to bring her to her knees in more ways than one. Yet, each time she has stumbled, tripped or fallen, faith and supersized determination has allowed Raymond to pick herself up and pull herself back together. While many people have become familiar with Tameka as the first wife and mother of megastar Usher Raymond, she’s been a rising talent all on her own since the late 1990s. The celeb stylist with an extra large personality is your favorite stylist’s favorite stylist, having been the creator behind so many iconic looks. Tameka’s fashion sense and prowess has earned calls from celebrities like Lauryn Hill, Jay Z and Mary J. Bilge just to name a few.

Though Tameka’s passion has secured a legacy in the upper echelons of celebrity and fashion her life doesn’t begin or end at that station. She is a complex being with humble beginnings in Oakland, California. She’s been the teen mom, the ride or die chick, the best friend who will hold you down. She’s not your average and she is not who the media has told you she is. She is a spark plug, a survivor, a thriving mother of five young men, a business owner and an author. In her book Here I Stand and this two-part interview with MADAMENOIRE, Tameka tells you exactly who she is in her own words.