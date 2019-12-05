Jason Derulo Is Still Enjoying The Lust Fest Over His…Package: “When It’s Fully Aroused It’s A Different Beast”

Singer Jason Derulo is extremely gassed off of a now deleted Instagram photo, which showed everyone that he had a lot to offer beneath his swimming trunks.

Even though the photo was removed from Derulo’s page because it violated Instagram’s community guidelines, it will live on in infamy due to the power of the screenshot.

Jason Derulo Penis Pic Removed By Instagram Due To 'Aroused Genitalia' https://t.co/7q2jklkPgV — TMZ (@TMZ) December 4, 2019

In a new interview with TMZ the 30-year-old let his fans know that he wasn’t showing his full capacity…if you know what he means.

“Bro, I was not aroused,” Derulo said, adding that he had a “little semi,” but “it was not an arousal.”

“An arousal looks different,” he continued. “It’s a different vibe. When it’s fully aroused, it’s a different beast,” he said.

And if you needed to know more, he provided.

“It leans more to the front, you feel me?” he said. “If it’s just on the side, and it’s just chilling on the side, it’s a semi vibe.”

While he obviously feels no ways about discussing or showing the outline of his penis, he did in fact feel a way about the photo being removed, which he categorized as “discrimination.”

“I really do think it’s discrimination,” he said. “I really do … just stop hating on the kid man. Let me live. It’s not my fault.”

Derulo referring to his penis as a “beast” is a totally different tune than what he originally dubbed it when a fan asked “What animal are you hiding in your pants?” An “anaconda” he said in response.