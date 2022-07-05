MadameNoire Featured Video

Creflo Dollar, a well-known pastor from Atlanta’s World Changers Church International, appears to be turning a new leaf on the concept of tithing.

During his Sunday sermon titled “The Great Misunderstanding,” the prosperous pastor, who has received millions in donations over the years, told his devout followers to toss out all their books, tapes, and videos of him teaching the practice.

According to Creflo, tithing is not biblical and he argued that churchgoers should not feel obligated to set aside a portion of their income in order to give back to their house of worship.

In the hour-long YouTube sermon, Creflo explained that tithing was a part of the Old Testament and no longer relevant for New Testament believers.

According to the Old Testament, 10 percent is the required minimum for Christians to donate to receive their blessings, but Creflo argued that the percentage was wrong. The wealthy pastor pointed to Romans 6: 14 to explain his newfound stance.

“For sin shall not have dominion over you; for ye are not under the law but under the grace,” he said.

Creflo claimed that Christians “now live under grace and not the laws of the Old Testament.”

” Now, if you want to give 10 percent, that’s fine, but you know he didn’t say that,” the pastor proclaimed, noting how he’ll probably lose friends for dispelling the centuries-old belief.

“You are under grace not under laws,” he added.

Play

Creflo, who has been teaching the prosperity gospel for over 40 years, said he only wants to teach the notion of “grace-based giving” moving forward, but some social media users are having mixed responses to the prosperity preachers change of heart.

Candice Bennow, religious thought leader, theologian and author of Red Lip Theology: FOR CHURCH GIRLS WHO’VE CONSIDERED TITHING TO THE BEAUTY SUPPLY STORE WHEN SUNDAY MORNING ISN’T ENOUGH, tweeted:

MADAMENOIRE spoke exclusively to D. Danielle Thomas, largely known as the Unfit Christian, back in October 2021. Thomas who tasks herself with decolonizing antiquated ideas around religion, called Dollar out for attempting to do better—and hide his:

What do you think about the pastor’s new theory on tithing? Sound off in the comments!

RELATED CONTENT:

Sunday ‘Noire: Erica Campbell Talks Upcoming Podcast And Giving New Meaning To The Word ‘Positive’ During The COVID Era