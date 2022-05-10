MadameNoire Featured Video

Azealia Banks made some defamatory claims against Lady Gaga while answering questions from fans via Twitter. When one fan said she would to see Banks and Gaga do a song together, the Harlem rep said it could never happen because Lady Gaga doesn’t respect Black women. She said the disrespect runs so deep that Lady Gaga tried to orchestrate a beef between her and Nicki Minaj.

“Lastly, no. That woman has zero respect for Black Women,” Banks tweeted. “I cannot ever respect her for literally asking me to beef with Nicki Minaj on her behalf, I refuse and send a less incendiary song, insinuates that we’re gonna spill nicki’s *human blood* (f****** eye roll).”

For those doubting her, she claimed to still have the text messages from the “Poker Face” singer speaking ill of Minaj and admitting to sneaking drugs on a flight.

“I definitely have those Lady Gaga shit talking Nicki Minaj reciepts in an old phone, telling me she wanted to drink my blood and all this s*** about her sneaking cocaine in her carry on, as if I was supposed to be impressed. Those weak 99 problems but a bitch ain’t one tweets,” she added.”

She continued, “Like her deep deep jealousy and hatred for Nicki Minaj and the sneaky s*** she was saying and trying to do behind the scenes was just gross. If I want to beef or pop s*** about Nicki I will do so on my own accord. I will never do a white womans bidding for her. TUH.”

Banks took things a step further and accused Lady Gaga of also mocking the late Aaliyah by doing a song with R. Kelly, “Do What U Want,” back in 2013.

“Then she openly Mocks a late-Aaliyah’s traumatic, and short lived life marred by sexual Abuse by once again uncontrollably oozing racism for not getting her way, and seemingly doing that r.Kelly collab out of spite.”

Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj most likely won’t be responding to these claims.