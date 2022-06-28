MadameNoire Featured Video

“The Budgetnista” Tiffany Aliche shared a touching tribute to her late husband in honor of their 5th wedding anniversary.

Aliche’s post included a video of snapshots documenting the couple’s loving history together. Additionally, “The Budgetnista” detailed in her caption that she and her late partner Jerrell Smith met in 2003 and wed in 2017.

As MADAMENOIRE shared with our readers last year, Smith passed away unexpectedly due to an aneurysm.

Aliche shared the news of his passing with her social media followers in December 2021.

“It’s been almost 8 months since you became my guardian angel, Superman,” Aliche wrote to Smith in a post shared on June 28. “I’ve known you for so long and thought we still had forever to go.”

“[In] 2021 you crossed over, but stayed in my heart,” she penned to her late husband. “I love you forever and ever… Happy 5th Anniversary, Babe.”

“Jerrell believed that kindness was an action word and set out each day to live and love from that space,” Aliche wrote in an Instagram caption last December. “He was quick to apologize and quick to forgive. And if you ever met my husband, then you know his was a life well-lived, a life well-loved.

“I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, Superman,” she added.

Known online as “The Budgetnista,” Aliche is a personal finance expert who makes others empowered through her spread of financial information.

Aliche is on the New York Times Bestsellers list thanks to her book Get Good with Money. She’s also a co-owner of the Live Richer Academy and co-host of the Brown Ambition podcast alongside Mandi Woodruff-Santos.

In addition to being recognized on MN, Aliche’s financial advice has been featured on The Real, Good Morning America, The New York Times, FORBES, Fox Business and many other outlets.

