Tiffany Aliche, publicly known as The Budgetnista, revealed some sad news on social media. Aliche shared that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died a few weeks ago due to a brain aneurysm.

To pay tribute to her late husband, Aliche shared a seven minute video of clips of his joyous moments and photos with family and friends that was narrated with his biography and also included messages from his siblings, Aliche and his daughter, Alyssa.

“Babe, I can’t believe you’re not here,” Aliche said. “It doesn’t seem real. You were literally an answered prayer and He sent me you. It seems unfair to take a precious gift away so quickly.”

Smith, who worked for Newark Housing Authority, was described as someone who was “exceptionally good at being happy” and who took pride in “looking after others who had trouble looking after themselves.”

“This one has made my life better, upgraded me, and made me look at things in a whole different light, man,” Smith said about his wife in one of the clips.

The video was shared along with a heartfelt caption.

I never thought I would ever have to share this, but my husband passed away suddenly a few weeks ago. He had an aneurysm. Jerrell believed that kindness was an action word and set out each day to live and love from that space. He was quick to apologize and quick to forgive. And if you ever met my husband, then you know his was a life well lived; a life well loved. This tribute created in his loving memory only partially encapsulates the amazing man he was. I hope his life is a reminder that we are all capable of making the world better right where we are. I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, Superman.

We send our condolences to Aliche and the Smith family.