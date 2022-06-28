Taraji P. Henson addressed the Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade during her monologue as the host of the 2022 BET Awards.

“It’s about time we step into our power,” said Henson. “It’s about time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman.”

“It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life if she chooses to,” the host continued during her opening speech. “It’s about time I got that off my chest.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to access abortions on June 23.

In an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the authority argued that granting abortion rights through Roe v. Wade at the federal level was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

During BET Awards, which aired via the network on Sunday, June 26, Henson wasn’t the only star to share her thoughts on Roe v. Wade’s reversal.

Janelle Monáe said, “F–k the Supreme Court” while presenting on stage, to which audience members responded with applause.

Moreover, Jazmine Sullivan encouraged men to support the fight for women’s reproductive rights during her acceptance speech for the night’s Best Female R&B/Pop award.

“And I want to speak directly to the men — we need y’all. We need y’all to stand up for us and stand up with us,” said the singer. “If you’ve ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing with us.”

“This is not just a woman’s issue,” Sullivan emphasized. “This is everybody’s issue, and we need your support more than ever…. You all got us? ‘Cause we got you.”

