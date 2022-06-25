MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert are one of the fashionable mommy-daughter duos in the game. So it’s only right that they create a clothing line strictly for mommies and their mini-mes.

The “Hold On” singer announced via Instagram that she collaborated with her babygirl and her clothing line, JuJuBeez. Their collection consists of matching outfits for mothers and daughters.

“I teamed up with boss lady @babyjunie4 & her clothing brand @jujubeezclothing for a special mommy and me desert collection with @thmbl We’ve been working on this for a min & is sooooooooo excited to share with you guys!!”

Teyana Taylor said that she and Junie wanted to create pieces that kept the family stylish yet cozy.

“For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day,’ she told WWD. “We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini-setting the hallway trends.”

As Harlem native stated, the line is comprised of neutrals colors like tan, black, blue and grey. Pieces include matching legging sets, bucket hats, hoodie and short sets, varsity jackets and zip-up shirts with matching biker shorts. Prices range from $20 to $129.

With this collaboration, Taylor said it was important to show Junie that as a Black woman, the sky is the limit.

“I love the collision of masculine and feminine styles within my own wardrobe and wanted to represent that within this mama-and-mini collection,” the Coming to America 2 star said. “I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real and you can do whatever you dream to do. This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative and I will — anything is possible.”

Take a look at the collection here.