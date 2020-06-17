How To Be A Better LGBTQ Ally

When we talk about countries that are allies, they don’t just smile and wave to each other. They don’t just “get along.” They are there for each other in real ways. They’ll even make enemies with others if that’s what it takes to defend their relationship with one another. They’ll share resources. They’ll put in time. They’ll give money. Being an ally is active. It doesn’t just mean saying, “Yeah, I like that group/community/country/organization.” It means doing something to help elevate and support them. I think we’re at a time in history when people are becoming vocal about this distinction. Many people have felt that because they were nice and quiet, they were allies. You’re either vocal, and an ally, or you’re quiet, and you’re not an ally. There are many groups that need allies, but seeing as it is Pride Month, this is a good time to talk about how we can be allies to the LGBTTQQIAAP community. A starter is familiarizing ourselves with the full initialism. But it goes beyond that. I still have a lot of learning to do myself, but the best thing I’ve been able to do is ask my friends within the community how I can be an ally. Here’s what I’ve learned.

Rep pride in your business

If you own a business, represent pride month in it. Hang a pride flag outside. Put a pride sign in your window. Host a pride event. If your business is only online, change your website background to represent pride this month. Change your cover photo on social media platforms to the pride flag. Show that support in your business. Show that you don’t care if that means losing some followers and clients. You don’t want anyone who is against that support on your side, anyways.