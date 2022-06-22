MadameNoire Featured Video

Ayesha Curry, restaurateur and wife of NBA champion Steph Curry, lit a spark on the internet with just a few dips of her hips. The couple were joyous as they celebrated Steph’s third championship win and his first Finals MVP.

In a brief clip posted on the Shaderoom, the couple danced in Curry’s restaurant, International Smoke. With drink in hand, Ayesha was decked out in Warriors merchandise while slow wining on her partner.

Ayesha’s excitement for Steph has her on the dance floor as of late. Prior to the recent viral moment, she was seen hitting a two-step with her husband’s MVP trophy. The video made the rounds on Twitter and know that tweeters had plenty of commentary and scrutiny around the Curry’s dance moves:

The internet just can’t get enough of the Curry’s. The duo are often the butt of many jokes. The scathing scrutiny had caused the Curry tribe to clap back at internet trolls on numerous occasions. A grand opening of Ayesha’s restaurant and a third NBA championship ring is black excellence much and calls for a lil dip, Nay-Nay, or one-two step. And still, their joy sent the haters into an all out frenzy that elicited a classy comeback from Steph Curry–per usual.

In recent years, rumors about the couple’s marriage have been rampant. Fans and critics alike have questioned the validity of the Currys’ union. Some have accused the couple of having open arrangement. Curry has fought back against these rumors multiple times as reported by MN.

Despite speculation, the couple appears devoted to one another. In 2021, they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. Steph Curry orchestrated a vow renewal ceremony officiated by their oldest child Riley, MN reported. The couple are parents to two other children, Ryan and Cannon, who walked their mom the aisle.

