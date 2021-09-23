MadameNoire Featured Video

Ayesha Curry recently shared that Stephen Curry surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony earlier this summer officiated by their eldest child, 9-year-old daughter Riley.

As explained in Instagram posts shared by Ayesha on Sept. 21, the ceremony was a family affair. The entrepreneur, cookbook author and mom of three shared that she and Steph’s younger children Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, “walked her down the aisle” of grass in the backyard of their home.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” Ayesha shared. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

In a photo of she and Steph, she simply captioned it, “Smitten.”

The dress Steph, 33, picked out for Ayesha, 32, was a Valentino gown. As the night went on, the couple enjoyed a private dinner prepared by Chef Michael Mina and later spent time together dancing in the grass.

All of the night’s special moments were captured by multi-media artist JazMiyagi.

“🖤🖤🖤… thank you to @chefmichaelmina and team for preparing the most amazing meal EVER,” Ayesha detailed in a third post. “And @jazmiyagi for the 📷 and @ashleybias for my makeup and @sherri.mcmullen for the gorgeous Valentino gown and @fabyoulush and @jamaicanglamma for holding it down with the kiddos and @tiffanyolevia and @shemitty for all the things. We love our family and extended family to the moon and back. 😭😭😭 okay brb have to go cry now. 🖤🖤🖤”

The two first met as teenagers at a youth church group in Charlotte, North Carolina. They said “I do” back in 2011 and celebrated their 10th anniversary this year while on a vacay in Tanzania.

“My love! my adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything!” Ayesha posted on Instagram back in July. “10 years married y’all 🎉. It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We’ve been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30, 2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd.”

Congrats to the happy couple — ten years down, a lifetime to go!