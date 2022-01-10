MadameNoire Featured Video

Ayesha Curry doesn’t have patience for the internet coming up with false narratives about her marriage to NBA star player Steph Curry.

The cookbook author and mother of three clapped back at an online troll on Monday, after the latter got reckless in the comments of a photo she posted of Steph from his new GQ cover shoot. The Instagram user’s comment related to rumors from several weeks ago that Ayesha and Steph’s marriage isn’t as perfect as it appears on social media and that the two separately fool around with other parties outside of their marriage.

After Ayesha captioned the Jan. 10 post and photo of her husband, “Good gracious God almighty,” along with some emojis conveying how good she thought Steph looked, the troll called her out:

“Bet yet you still want an open marriage.” The Instagrammer also claimed the basketball wife would’ve been “sent to the streets” if she’d been married to them.

Ayesha responded to the hate by telling the troll flat out, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage. Please and thank you.”

While Ayesha isn’t known for giving trolls the time of day, it’s still no surprise she popped in the comments of her latest post to defend the sanctity of her and Steph’s marriage. Last year, the Golden State Warriors player threw Ayesha a surprise vow renewal ceremony in the backyard of their home that their 9-year-old daughter Riley officiated in honor of the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary. Read more about that down below.

