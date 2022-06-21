MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique isn’t backing down from her previous remarks about D.L. Hughley amid their fiery public spat.

While performing at her stand-up comedy show in Raleigh N.C. on June 18, the Oscar-award-winning actress delivered a public apology to Hughley’s family for taking a disrespectful jab at their family trauma, but the Queens of Comedy alum appeared to show no regret for her comments personally directed at Hughley. According to the star, she meant “every mother f*cking” thing she previously said about the actor.

“To D.L Hughley’s family, I want to publically apologize if I’ve hurt anyone’s feelings. I never meant to hurt their family. I want to publicly apologize to his wife and his babies if I hurt their feelings. That was never my goddamn intention, ” Mo’Nique told the audience, before bluntly adding: “Now, about D.L., I meant every mother f*cking thing I said!”

Earlier this month, the beef between Mo’Nique and Hughley took a turn for the worst after she posted an interview clip on Instagram of the former ComicView host expressing his regret for dismissing his daughter’s sexual assault claims. Mo’Nique called Hughley a “coward” for not believing his daughter initially.

“When I said ‘how can DL’s wife suck the d*** of a coward’, this is what I meant,” the 54-year-old’s caption read. “This highlights why the BLACK WOMEN isn’t believed when she publicly speaks about her trauma.”

Days later, Hughley’s other daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, slammed the Primetime Emmy nominee for dragging her family into their heated feud.

“Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad if that’s the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation,” Shepard wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women.”

Hughley also addressed the actress’s fiery remarks calling her “a monster.”

“Mo’Nique has taken that video and perverted it for her own uses. She decided to add her own narrative,” he told listeners on his Ged Section podcast.

“You didn’t play Precious’ mother. You let her out. You stopped pretending to be human and you won…an Oscar for being exactly who you are,” the actor said, before adding: “Who says they love women and are there for women…and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument?

Do you think Mo’Nique will ever apologize to D.L.Hughley? Sound off in the comment section.

RELATED CONTENT: Mo’Nique And D.L Hughley Have Spat Over Who The Real Headliner Was At Recent Comedy Show