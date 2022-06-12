MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique’s sister Millicent Imes has stepped in to quell the tension between the comedian and D.L. Hughley amid their heated social media spat.

On June 11, Milicent took to Facebook to address the controversy, and according to her post, she’s angry with her famous sibling for dragging Hughley’s family into their contentious feud.

Imes said it was “maddening” to see Mo’Nique “embarrass” herself, and called for the “Precious” star to put an end to the drama.

“My Sister!! Stop the Madness!!! It’s not a good look,” she wrote. “God has Shut you down before, and believe me he will do it again!!! Let’s start by staying on topic. YOU are and have been displacing your anger on the wrong people.”

Imes continued to call out her sister, noting how she wasn’t present for both of their parents’ funerals. She urged the “Queens of Comedy” alum to “play nice” and claimed that her criticism was only “coming from a place of love.”

“Sister Stop!” she added.

Imes’ response comes almost a week after D.L. Hughley’s daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard, slammed Mo’Nique for using their family trauma to stir up more drama following a contract dispute with the “Kings Of Comedy” star in Detroit.

Mo’Nique called Hughley a “coward” for not believing his daughter when she initially came out about a sexual assault experience she endured. Shepard clapped back at the Oscar-award-winner calling her remarks “disgusting.”

“You absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth,” she added.

D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique for dragging his family into the feud

Earlier this week, D.L. Hughley also addressed Mo’Nique’s insensitive comment on his GED Section podcast. He called the star “a monster” for using his daughter’s assault to add more fuel to their fiery argument.

“You didn’t play Precious’ mother. You let her out. You stopped pretending to be human and you won…an Oscar for being exactly who you are. Who says they love women and are there for women…and would trot out someone’s sexual trauma just to use in an argument?” Hughley told listeners.

Mo’Nique’s heated back and forth with the actor stems from her recent set at the 105.9 KISS-FM’s The Comedy Explosion in May. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the outspoken comedian called out Hughley for allegedly saying he wouldn’t perform if she was the headliner at the event.

During her set, she slammed the “Scary Movie 3” star for his comments, adding that her contract proved that she was the real headliner.

“The motherf****** contract said that a b**** is the headliner. Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf****** person on the g****** stage,” the star told fans.

After the show, Hughley responded to Mo’s remarks noting how the headliner could be determined by looking at the order of the lineup on the ticket, which stirred up more tension between the two.

