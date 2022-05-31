MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique and D.L Hughley have been going back and forth over who was supposed to have the headlining slot at a recent comedy show.

During her set at 105.9 KISS-FM’s The Comedy Explosion, the Academy Award winning actress got on stage and bombed Hughley for allegedly saying he wouldn’t perform if she was the headliner.

“Y’all don’t understand the fight (I) had to go through to stand in front of y’all tonight,” she said at the May 28 performance in Detroit. “The motherf****** contract said that a b**** is the headliner. Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf****** person on the g****** stage. She is the headliner. I’m 30+ years in this motherf****** business and I don’t open for no g****** body. The contract said the headliner. But a n**** named DL Hughley turned into a b**** and said ‘I won’t perform if she does that.’ So when I leave this motherf***** the headliner has left.”

D.L Hughley clapped back and said the proof of who the real headliner was can be seen by looking at the order of the lineup on the ticket. He also pointed out the feuds Mo’Nique has had with other celebrities.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused. Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique,” he wrote on Instagram. “Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem , Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem , Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned.”

The Precious star accused Hughley of not having a contract that says he was the headliner. She then challenged him to upload his copy of his contract.

“The fact that you point the people to the ticket stubs for the order of the names versus to your contract implies that you don’t have a contract that shows you are the headliner, like i do,” Mo’Nique responded. “Either show your contract or be quiet.”

The 59-year-old comic then promptly uploaded his copy of his contract stating he was the headliner, was paid the highest and had say so over the lineup.

Mo’Nique then clapped back with photos of her contract, text messages, emails and the show schedule to prove she was the top headliner. She called Hughley out for posting a deal memo instead of a contract with signatures. On the schedule, Mo’Nique was indeed the closing act while Hughley before her.

“Now, you told me to check with my management and this is what I came up with, so how’d did I do?,” she captioned the slideshow of receipts. “Perhaps you should’ve taken your own advice, because I’m sure your team would have advised you against trying to pass a deal memo off as a contract. To those out there who thought a deal memo was the same as a performance agreement (especially some of the comedians) this is how we’re constantly taken advantage of by the business.”

Hughley then accused her of uploading a contract that wasn’t valid.

It looks like there were some mix-ups and miscommunications behind the scenes that caused a nasty misunderstanding between the two comics.