Jennifer Hudson has officially achieved Hollywood’s highest honor.

On June 12, the actress and singer snagged her very first Tony Award for producing A Strange Loop, which also won Best Musical at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday.

The huge accolade was the last trophy Hudson needed to gain EGOT status, that’s someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.

A breakdown of Jennifer Hudson’s long list of awards

In 2007, Hudson won an Oscar for her groundbreaking performance in 2007’s Dreamgirls. Two years later, she nabbed a Grammy for Best R&B Album following the release of her eponymous debut album. The multi-hyphenate secured her second Grammy after she starred in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple in 2017.

The former American Idol contestant went on to score a Daytime Emmy for co-producing the animated short Baba Yaga in 2021, to which she also lent her voice.

Oddly enough, Hudson may have her adorable dogs to thank for her historic EGOT win. When asked about her plans to achieve the coveted honor in 2020, the Chicago native told PEOPLE jokingly:

“I should get two more dogs.”

Hudson continued:

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said at the time. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

Hudson’s EGOT win makes her the second Black woman to obtain the special honor. In 2002, Whoopi Goldberg became the first Black female actress to achieve EGOT status after she secured a Tony for producing the Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie. John Legend, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte and Quincy Jones are also EGOT honorees.

