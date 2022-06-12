MadameNoire Featured Video

During an exclusive interview with WSBTV this week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed that she has been receiving alarming threats ever since she began investigating the high-profile racketeering indictment involving Young Thug, Gunna, and their YSL label.

According to Willis, fans of the Atlanta rap stars have been heated about the case online, so much, that she has been slammed with death threats amid the contentious trial. In order to protect herself and her family, Willis has ramped up on security measures.

Related Stories Rapper Cash Out Facing Life In Prison Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

“I’m much more cautious now than I’ve ever been in my life of paying attention to my surroundings. It’s required for me to stay alive,” the district attorney said.

In addition to murder threats, some social media users have leaked personal information about Willis’ home address and the “level of security” that’s outside of her residence.

“There does seem to be some indication that possibly my movements have been surveilled,” she added.

On May 9, Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 of their alleged associates were arrested and accused of organizing a large-scale criminal operation and gang activity stemming from incidents that occurred in 2018. Prosecutors slammed the popular hip-hop crew with 56 total charges that include “murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm” among other charges, Complex noted.

While the vitriol online has been alarming, Willis said she doesn’t believe the hateful comments are coming from anyone connected to the YSL indictment.

“I would say that (threats are coming from) people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense” she clarified.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only case that Willis has been criticized for. The Georgia official has also been on the receiving end of some nasty threats from Trump supporters over “certain events connected to the most recent presidential election.”

“It is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” she continued. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor.”

Despite the pushback from angry internet detractors, Willis isn’t backing down from both cases. The district attorney has launched an investigation into the hate speech online and if there is enough evidence, some of the people making threats could be arrested or prosecuted.

“I’m not going to be intimidated from doing it, and doing it in the correct fashion and holding people accountable,” Willis added.

RELATED CONTENT: The Plot Thickens As Black Female Judge Receives Death Threats Over Rulings In Britney Spears Case