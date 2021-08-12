MadameNoire Featured Video

Brenda Penny, the judge presiding over Britney Spears’ conservatorship case has been receiving death threats that are concerning law enforcement in Los Angeles. Penny has been receiving death threats on Twitter since she denied Spears’ request to have an emergency hearing on the matter and also didn’t remove her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, from the conservatorship.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is monitoring online activity on Twitter due to the alarming number of death threats.

#BrendaPennyIsCorrupt also began trending on Twitter where Spears’ supporters are questioning Penny’s competence, calling for her to be removed from the bench and criticizing the way she has been handling Spears’ case.

Penny isn’t the first person to receive death threats due to their involvement in this case. Spears’ co-conservator Jodi Montgomery was also receiving concerning death threats via email, text and social media. Montgomery even requested extra security to ensure her safety.

In June, Spears testified in court about how the conservatorship has been a nightmare for her.

“The conservatorship from the beginning … it makes no sense,” she said in court according to TMZ. “I pay people money and they control me. I worked since I was 17 years old and this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel I can live a full life. I don’t even believe in therapy. I always thought I could take it to God.”

She added that due to her conservatorship, many restrictions have been put on her life by her father, Jamie Spears, who she wants removed from the conservatorship. The “Slave 4 U” singer said she can’t even have more children because she can’t make a decision to remove her birth control because she’s not allowed to make such decisions.

“I want to get married and have a baby” she said. “I wanted to take the IUD out and have a baby but the conservator won’t let me because they don’t want me to have a baby.”

This case has led to her fans starting #FreeBritney to support her calls for an end to this conservatorship.