DeWanda Wise said it was a painful decision to exit the Captain Marvel franchise but it had to be done. Wise had played Maria Rambeau, best friend to Carol Danvers, in Captain Marvel but had to step down from the role due to filming Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It.

“I mean, yeah, it was a small choice because you know, you, commit to a TV show, you have to do the TV show,” she said while on the Tamron Hall Show. “But of course an actor can still make whatever choices that they feel they have the agency to make. And I mean, I’ve always, if I’m, if you have me for production, you have me. That’s it.”

DeWanda Wise played Nola Darling in the series version of Spike Lee’s cult classic She’s Gotta Have It film for two seasons. For the next installment of the Captain Marvel film, the role of Rambeau was expanded but filming interfered with her She’s Gotta Have It schedule. In particular, she would’ve missed filming the “OhJudoKnow?” episode that was filmed in Loíza, a predominately Black city in Puerto Rico. Since she was contractually committed to the Spike Lee Joint, Captain Marvel was out of the question.

Wise told Hall that trusting her intuition has been a major factor in her career decisions.

“I can see it in the moment too you know that sense of just trusting your gut, you know, destiny automatically coming in because I wouldn’t have been able to do Someone Great, which is a movie that means a lot to me, and means a lot to, you know, women all over the world and anyone who has close friends,” Wise continued. “Yeah, I have a trillion of those. So many of those stories, you know, just the one that in the moment just means feels like it is the thing, you know, and sometimes. I mean when I was working at Umami Burger, I would be passing on projects just on my break. Like, it’s just not for me. Yeah, you know, and knowing intrinsically, very early in my career when something was mine when something wasn’t.”

Watch her speak about it below.