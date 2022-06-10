MadameNoire Featured Video

Lauren London and PUMA are back with the second installment of the Forever Stronger collection. Forever Stronger II is a nod to those who are able to remain resilient in the face of adversities.

The collection consists of the Forever Stronger Hoodie for $75, the Forever Stronger Long Sleeve Tee for $40, the Forever Stronger Tee and the Forever Stronger Tee JR which both cost $25. Each piece has “Forever Stronger” etched on the right side.

Alongside Lauren London in the program are friends and family who are a representation of what the collection stands for. On her Instagram, she wrote:

Forever Stronger II is about me and my community. People that have come face to face with adversity and came out stronger. These individuals inspire, encourage, and are great examples of resilience and strength. They’re a constant reminder that we are not alone. We are all part of a tribe, community, heart. We are Forever Stronger through it ALL

The first Forever Stronger collection paid homage to the late Nipsey Hussle, who London shares a son with.

In the video for the campaign, the Games People Play star recited a poem written by Samantha Smith, Hussle’s sister.

“Pain is the light, pain is insight. The body hurts but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows,” London read. “I got a question only Lord knows: Does life birth us twice?”

When she joined forces with PUMA, the Los Angeles native wanted to make sure “that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style.”

“This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger. Looking forward to more to come,” she said in a statement.

The Forever Stronger II collection is available at select retailers, PUMA’s official website and the PUMA NYC Flagship Store. Take a look at the pieces in the slideshow below.