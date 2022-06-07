MadameNoire Featured Video

Cam’Ron has a new collab on the way but it’s not on wax. The Harlem rep is teaming up with interior designer Zeez Louize for a home makeover series, Hip Hop My House. Cam’ron and Louize will be helping people whose home needs a touchup and bringing some of hip hop’s most stylish hitmakers along for the ride.

In the trailer, they tap artists like Tyga, Rae Sreummurd, Nelly and the Migos to help bless some lucky people with lavish designs and décor. Hip Hop My House, which is nine episodes, will premiere on Paramount+ on June 21.

Cam’Ron is known for being a hip-hop icon but he is a man of many talents. Before being an actor, rapper and businessman, he was an impressive basketball player in the 1990s. He was even offered scholarships to colleges like Duke, Syracuse and Georgetown. His son, Derek Giles, recently posted a video of his father bragging about balling in “Old Harlem.”

“I used to bust n***** asses,” the “Oh Boy” rapper said proudly. “You don’t even know your father was the nicest n**** on the court.”

He’s also been involved in the toilet paper business, fashion, had his own “Killa Crunch” cereal, screenwriting, cologne and executive producing. Most recently, we saw his star as himself on the now cancelled ABC series Queens. The Dipset member also has his own sexual supplement for men, Pink Horsepower.

His partner on the show, Zeez Louize, hails from Los Angeles and attended the Maryland Institute College of Art where she studied fine art and graphic design. According to her website, she has worked on campaigns for Google Pixel, Reebok, Lacoste, Star Wars, Adobe and more. She’s also done production design for artists like Anderson.Paak, Ariana Grande, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Sevyn Streeter, Justine Skye and more.