MadameNoire Featured Video

For Jada Sayles of Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, this past weekend will always be remembered as one of significant milestones.

After going into labor the night before her commencement ceremony, Sayles gave birth and still received her diploma as scheduled on Saturday, May 15.

The graduate earned her “Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis on pre-law,” WDSU 6 News reports.

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree yesterday, instead I got my baby,” Sayles captioned an Instagram post on May 15. “My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his). But shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. 🎓 Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice!”

As seen in her post, Sayles cradled her newborn shortly after giving birth and later while dressed in her cap and gown.

In a clip, she received her diploma at the hospital from exiting Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough, just hours after her child was born.

Sayles’ close family members and newborn were in attendance as Kimbrough conducted the new mother’s commencement.

“Jada went into labor on Friday evening. Texted me around 4:30 a.m. Saturday saying she was being admitted, & the baby was born on her graduation day, May 14. So we rolled up to the hospital so I could finish my tenure in the most special way. #myDU,” penned Kimbrough on Twitter above a clip of Sayles’ private ceremony.

In another clip, the university’s president even officiated Sayles turning her tassel.

In a photo Sayles shared of herself in early March, the beautiful then-expectant mother beamed with pride while wearing her graduation attire and posing for the camera ahead of her big day.

Her caption read, “She turned her cants into cans, and her dreams into plans 🎓 #May2022Grad.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Biden Administration Extends The Student Loan Moratorium To End Of August”

We love this story and wish Sayles the best as she embarks on motherhood and embraces the endless possibilities coming her way.

RELATED CONTENT: “Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Gifts Clark Atlanta Graduating Class With An LLC”