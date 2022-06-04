MadameNoire Featured Video

London On Da Track is tired of Summer Walker slamming him online. It’s been a habit of hers since their breakup and he is finally sharing his side of the story. The Atlanta native clapped back this time after being called the worst baby daddy ever in her now-deleted post.

“Yu just annoying af bro,” he said in the comments of a post from The Shade Room. “Know u gone get on this new acting like u ain’t held my child hostage for 2 months cut that goofy out log off.”

After being accused of keeping London On Da Track from their daughter, Walker posted a lengthy response accusing him of being careless when she’s with him.

“Hostage. The 1st time I held her ‘hostage’ was cause when I got my child back she was covered in rashes from head to toe, & you didn’t say a word, she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t find out till I changed her, s*** the time after that she came back with a bruise on her head. And the time after that a burn on her arm, and the time after that I quote on quote held her hostage.”

Walker added that London on Da Track, born London Holmes, had someone take their daughter to Los Angeles without her knowledge and then “threatened to not bring her back for no reason.” She also said when she gets her daughter back that she’s in “worse condition [than] when you got her.”

“Cut the s***! It’s scary to leave children with you cause you don’t watch them weirdo. You take your gram pic & leave them with whoever.”

Holmes responded and said Walker intentionally keeps him away from their child and claimed he is trying to take the “No Love” singer to court.

“I’m the one keep trying to bring you to court and u stay begging me not to because you have our infant on a vegan diet,” he said. “S till ain’t over it yu stay blockin me, trying to keep me from my lil one just so you can come on this net and call me a ‘deadbeat’ you and I know that aint the truth! If you know you right why not bring me to court?? yu like running to the net seeking attention give it up the album out!”

He also shared screenshots of unanswered messages he has sent Walker asking to FaceTime with their daughter.

Hopefully these two can learn to be cordial for their daughter’s sake.