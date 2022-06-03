MadameNoire Featured Video

Steve Harvey has entered the chat regarding the contract dispute between Mo’Nique and D.L Hughley. While on stage at 105.9 KISS-FM’s The Comedy Explosion in Detroit, Mo’Nique slammed D.L Hughley over him claiming he was the headliner when she said she actually was. The two then clashed on social media, uploading contracts and writing hostile captions to prove their point that there was only one headliner. But during her set, D.L Hughley wasn’t the only one the Academy Award winner took a jab at. She also called Steve Harvey a “coon” during her rant onstage about being blackballed in Hollywood. Harvey quickly responded via The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“Let me just open by saying I could care less than a…about what you think about me because clearly, clearly, I’m not your problem,” he said. “And you know what? Anyone who knows me, who really knows me, can’t even make that statement. You’re trying to sound profound now? But really? Girl? Girl.”

Harvey then added his two cents about what he believes truly happened regarding who was really the headliner.

“Her management, whoever he is, simply stated ‘I got this gig, you co-headline.’ I promise you that’s what was told,” he continued. “And that was incorrect information because D.L. put that contract online. He was 100 percent headlining. Co-headlining affects the money. If you’re co-headlining, you’re gonna get the same cash.”

Harvey and Mo’Nique have had a heated dispute before. On The Steve Harvey Show, she shared with him that she was hurt by the way he publicly addressed how she handled her Netflix conflict, Oprah Winfey, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry.

“When you went on the air and said, ‘My sister burned too many bridges and there’s nothing I can do for her now,’ do you know how hurt I was?,” she said.

Harvey then explained why he felt she didn’t handle those conflicts the right way.

“I felt you had done yourself a disservice by the way you chose to go about it,” Harvey said.

Things got heated when he later said, “When you tell the truth, you have to deal with the repercussions of the truth. We Black out here. We can’t come out here and do it any kind of way we want to.”

Listen to Harvey address Mo’Nique below at the 29:21 mark.