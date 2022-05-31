MadameNoire Featured Video

Boxer Claressa Shields promises to remain undefeated as she prepares for a Sept. 3 fight against boxer Savannah Marshall. On Twitter, the self-proclaimed “Greatest Woman Of All Time” or GWOAT, is more than confident that she will be victorious in the matchup.

“Gonna be big mad! I know you ain’t want this fight @Savmarshall1,” she boasted. “But talked yourself into an a** whooping! No one has seen when I loss a very close fight to you in the amateurs! But THE ENTIRE WORLD IS GONNA SEE ME WIN NOW !!!!!”

This is the first time Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have fought in a decade. During the second round of the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Qinhuangdao, China, Marshall beat Shields when they were amateurs. Now Shields is focused on revenge.

“A lot of y’all gonna find out that Savannah Marshall lost the fight from her page or the news cause I’m straight blocking weirdos lol,” she tweeted.

If Shields wins, she’ll be undisputed and take home the middleweight championship.

Shields has also accused Marshall of trying to stall the fight by asking for it to be delayed so she can undergo arm surgery. The fight was originally scheduled for July.

“It’s all mind games and it’s extra time,” the Flint, Michigan native told Sky Sports News. “Her and her trainer have realized that it is not what they thought it was going to be. “I’m not going to let Savannah steamroll me, she’s not going to knock me out. She’s going to have to be in great shape, she’s going to have to be mentally tough and she’s going to have to endure a lot of hard punches, body shots, head shots and I don’t think she’s ready for that right now.”

Marshall, who is from Great Britain, shot down these claims.

“Claressa has known all about my injury, she has known everything that has gone on,” Marshall also told Sky Sports News. “She got told about a month ago so I don’t know whether it’s red-chested or she has just opened her inbox. I haven’t a clue with that girl.

Shields and Marshall both have a 12-0 record.

