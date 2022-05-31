MadameNoire Featured Video

A North Carolina school is under fire for using LBGTQIA-themed flash cards to teach preschoolers about colors. Rep. Erin Paré received an email from a parent saying that a preschool teacher at Ballentine Elementary School was using flash cards about “Rainbow Families.” One card even displayed a pregnant man. Rep. Paré then reached out to the school.

“The principal confirmed that the flash cards were not part of approved curriculum and that she was unaware that they were being used,” read a news release. “The principal immediately took possession of the cards, contacted the WCPSS area superintendent, and engaged human resources.”

Paré said the LGBTQ flash cards were not age appropriate to be used as a teaching tool for the youngsters.

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” Rep. Paré said in the release. “Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom. I hope schools across Wake County and the State of North Carolina will follow the example of Ballentine and respond swiftly when a parent expresses concern and ensure that materials like this are not being used to teach young students.”

The teacher who was using the LGBTQ flash cards hasn’t come forward but an investigation is under way. The cards were made by a company called ByUsBox, who makes educational materials that promote diversity regarding race, gender, sexualities and disabilities. They are no longer taking orders according to their website.

“The district is concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom,” the Wake County school district said in the statement. “In order to help fulfill the educational goals and objectives of the school system, we strive to provide high quality instructional materials that will enrich and support the curriculum and enhance student learning. An initial review determined that flash cards were not tied to the district’s Pre-K curriculum, did not complement, enrich, or extend the curriculum and were used without the Principal’s review, knowledge, and/or approval.”

This controversy comes after North Carolina lawmakers decided to consider legislation that allows parents to become “the primary decision-makers regarding their child’s health and medical decisions and provide parents with opt-out options regarding controversial surveys or age-inappropriate classroom materials.”