On social media, Future is considered the face of toxicity. You can find the “March Madness” rapper in every meme that promotes pettiness, lies and everything in a fuckboy’s nature. He’s even said dissed his exes on wax, like he did Lori Harvey on 42Dugg’s “Maybach.” In an interview with GQ, the Atlanta native says he’s not the one exhibiting all the toxic behaviors in his relationships.

He got on the topic of his alleged toxic ways when he was discussing how a clip of Kevin Samuels was inserted into the music video for “Worst Day.” Future noted that it wasn’t his idea to have Samuels make an appearance in the video and he would’ve overanalyzed the decision to have him be in it. If it was his way, he said he “probably wouldn’t have picked him” and added that he wasn’t familiar with who Samuels was before the video dropped.

“If I knew who he was before the video, I would’ve felt like it was a typical move,” the 38-year-old said. “People associate me with being toxic. I would’ve overthought it.”

Being deemed toxic doesn’t bother him though because he feels he wasn’t toxic to the women he dated.

“People have their own definition of what toxic is,” he said. “[These women] all were toxic to me. They just don’t want to admit it.”

Not taking any accountability for your own toxic behavior is toxic within itself, right?

The song itself is about a man with too many women on his hands. He also spoke about his past relationships so he could quench his fans’ thirst to hear about his love life.

“I’m just like, s*** this is the perfect time to put it out,” he said. “Get past it. Talk about it. Don’t have to talk about it no more…It was like some s*** the fans wanted to hear from me, but at the same time I was already really past it.”

