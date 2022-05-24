MadameNoire Featured Video

The Black Home, a Black-owned home decor store, now has a new headquarters at the Newark International Liberty Airport. The Black Home’s owner, Neffi Walker, gushed about this accomplishment via Instagram. In her post, she explained that she had plans to have a headquarters stationed in a Newark mansion but once she got the chance to get a space in the airport she couldn’t pass it up.

Let me rewind, Remember months back when i was gearing up to move my headquarters in a mansion in Newark? Well a once and a lifetime opportunity presented itself and i literally was crying and stressing on which way to go cos i can’t do both. I let go of the mansion and focused on this space at @NewarkTerminalA with its breathtaking design, world class restaurants and even a playground for the kids to occupy time during flight delays.

Neffi Walker also has another location as well, a storefront in Newark, New Jersey that opened on Juneteenth in 2021.

Walker, a Harlem native, decided to bring her store to Newark initially because she wanted to move in on a Black city that was untapped territory.

“I wanted to be grounded in a space where people coming into the neighborhood can use our space to meet the lifelong residents,” she told Flaunt. “Gentrification is difficult when the community is changed not to represent the community it’s been serving. I want this space to be a conduit between both of them to be able to convene, get to know each other, respect and learn from one another. Newark is intentional due to its blackness.”

The store has a signature black wall, which Walker said people weren’t open to at first.

“I love black from color to culture so I wanted to display what the beauty of Black is. I received a lot of kickback when I first started and I didn’t really care,” she continued. “I felt that maybe they will understand if I showcase what the beauty of a black wall looks like, which seems scary to some, and explain the significance of my choices. I’m happy that now it’s becoming a thing to use black in your home.”

Walker didn’t reveal a date for when the airport location will open.