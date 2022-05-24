MadameNoire Featured Video

A Chicago woman who had been kidnapped and held hostage in an abandoned home was found thanks to a passerby hearing her desperate cries for help. Community activist Antione Dobine heard her screams and came to her rescue.

“She was screaming, ‘Help,’ and I was like, ‘Who is in there with you?’ and I was asking her different questions,” Dobine told ABC Chicago. “At that time, that is when I made the 911 call. The police said her legs were chained and her hands were handcuffed.”

He said as he got closer to the home, which is located on 119th and South Eggleston on the south side of Chicago, he heard “boom, boom, boom, help!” and “that’s what made me call the police.”

The 36-year-old homeless woman, whose name is being withheld, said she was walking down the street one day and was approached by a man she knows. She said he asked her to come with him and then he grabbed her.

“I’m trying to fight him but I can’t fight him,” she told WGN.

She said he then took her to the abandoned home and then dragged her from the basement to the attic, where she was sexually assaulted.

“He raped me twice,” she said. “He left me in there handcuffed and chained.”

She said she was handcuffed and chained in the house for four to five days. The man who abducted and raped her is in his 60s and is not in custody yet.

The woman is thankful that Dobine didn’t ignore he screams for help.

“He could have ignored me but he heard me and he helped me,” she said. “I’m just blessed. I’m truly blessed.”

Dobine, who went on Facebook Live after finding the woman, and the woman are concerned that this man is still on the loose.

“I believe he will strike again,” she said. “I just want him caught.”

Dobine said he now fears “for every woman in that community, because [the attacker is] still at large.”

Police are looking for the suspect and hoping that surveillance footage from a nearby gym will help them get him into custody.

“We are working with the victim to try and get a better description of the defendant, and do our best to, obviously, apprehend him,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a news conference.