Tamika Scott’s cookbook of delicious family and Southern-inspired recipes has hit the shelves.

Table Set: Cooking with Tamika Scott is the Xscape girl group member’s first official foray into the cookbook world.

“Hunter Publishing was one of the many publishers that reached out after I started posting my food on Instagram,” Scott said in a recent interview.

Sharing more about how her cookbook came into fruition, the talent said, “They came with a master plan, like, ‘Hey, you know, we see you’re cooking. Let’s take this to a whole ‘nother level.’ I said, okay, I’m glad they’re interested. Let me show them why they really need to do this. I’m not just Tamika Scott from Xscape.”

“I cooked a spread. I threw down. I had the [chafing] dishes out. I had the table set up. I had my best China out,” Scott said, recalling wooing her publisher. “I had so much food and they were just amazed. [They] pulled out the checkbook and it’s all she wrote.”

On the more personal aspects of the book, which include stories and photos pulled from her private life, the singer said:

“I just wanted to be authentic. And when you are authentic, people can relate to you. I didn’t want to put on a show. And I just wanted people to see me in my purest form. I wanted people to see the mistakes I made. I wanted them to see when I was happy. I wanted them to see when I was sad. I just wanted to be as authentic as possible.”

If you didn’t know, Scott also has a restaurant in the works called Magnolia’s Southern Table and Bar that’ll be based in Ohio. She’s partnering on the venture with chef Liz Rogers of Creamalicious Ice Cream, available in Walmart.

Scott additionally has a preservative-free spice line called Tamika Scott’s Southern Fuse.

Table Set: Cooking with Tamika Scott is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Hunter Publishing.

See a clip of Scott creating her recipe for Sweet & Spicy salmon during a recent appearance on Good Morning America below.

